Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) are on the heels of a thrilling overtime Week 10 win and now play host to Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-3).

Oddsmakers tab this as the closest matchup of Week 11, a game that will pit two teams that each participated in overtime games last week — albeit each came out with a different result. Can Justin Jefferson continue to dominate opposing defenses? Can the Cowboys pick up a huge road victory? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Vikings Week 11 game:

Cowboys at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-2)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-130); Vikings (+110)

Over/under: 47.5

More odds, injury info for Cowboys vs. Vikings

GAME OF THE YEAR: Vikings outlast Bills in OT after wild finish that included one-handed catch

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

NFL Week 11 odds, predictions and picks

Titans vs. Packers | Panthers vs. Ravens | Bears vs. Falcons | Eagles vs. Colts | Jets vs. Patriots | Lions vs. Giants | Commanders vs. Texans | Browns vs. Bills | Rams vs. Saints | Raiders vs. Broncos | Bengals vs. Steelers | Cowboys vs. Vikings | Chiefs vs. Chargers | 49ers vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 25, Cowboys 22

This is a fascinating matchup and I do think there’s a chance for Minnesota to have a letdown after such a wild victory against the Bills. But I’m going to ride the Vikings as home dogs, in part because their offensive line is formidable and should, at least, compete against that Cowboy pass rush.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 31-28 in overtime.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24

The Cowboys head north again for another road game after their loss to the Packers, while Vikings fans will be in full force after their huge win against the Bills last week. I think this could be an opportunity where the Cowboys bounce back with a win, while the Vikings suffer a rare letdown this season.

Story continues

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

Yes, there’s something telling about the oddsmakers installing Dallas as the 2-point favorite here, but Jefferson is so dynamic and Minnesota has proven itself skilled at winning by narrow margins. There’s further incentive for Minnesota after moving into a tie for the NFC first-round bye.

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Nate Davis: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 25, Cowboys 20

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Game predictions, picks, odds