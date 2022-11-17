Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) are on the heels of a thrilling overtime Week 10 win and now play host to Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-3).

Oddsmakers tab this as the closest matchup of Week 11, a game that will pit two teams that each participated in overtime games last week — albeit each came out with a different result. Can Justin Jefferson continue to dominate opposing defenses? Can the Cowboys pick up a huge road victory? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Vikings Week 11 game:

Cowboys at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 25, Cowboys 22

This is a fascinating matchup and I do think there’s a chance for Minnesota to have a letdown after such a wild victory against the Bills. But I’m going to ride the Vikings as home dogs, in part because their offensive line is formidable and should, at least, compete against that Cowboy pass rush.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 31-28 in overtime.
Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24

The Cowboys head north again for another road game after their loss to the Packers, while Vikings fans will be in full force after their huge win against the Bills last week. I think this could be an opportunity where the Cowboys bounce back with a win, while the Vikings suffer a rare letdown this season.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

Yes, there’s something telling about the oddsmakers installing Dallas as the 2-point favorite here, but Jefferson is so dynamic and Minnesota has proven itself skilled at winning by narrow margins. There’s further incentive for Minnesota after moving into a tie for the NFC first-round bye.

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Nate Davis: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 25, Cowboys 20

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin