Mike McCarthy: 'Good chance' Dak Prescott doesn't play in preseason with shoulder injury

Dallas Cowboys fans now may not get to see Dak Prescott’s return to the field until the season opener.

Prescott, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, isn’t likely to see any action in their final two preseason games while recovering from a shoulder strain.

“There’s a good chance he probably won’t play. Yes, that’s fair,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer .

“We’ll just continue the throwing regimen and keep building up the volume."

Prescott ‘healing well’ after shoulder injury

While McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott now likely won’t get any preseason action, he is reportedly “healing well” after straining his shoulder in July.

Prescott missed the Hall of Fame Game and their second preseason game with Arizona because of it. The Cowboys have two preseason games left, starting on Saturday with a matchup against the Houston Texans.

While Prescott has been throwing more and more in practices, McCarthy said Monday that if Prescott doesn’t see the field on Saturday, then he won’t play in their preseason finale.

Still, neither McCarthy nor Prescott seem too bothered — even considering that Prescott hasn’t played in a live game since he suffered a gruesome ankle injury early last season.

“This is something we want to nip in the bud and not let continue to linger,” Prescott said last week about his shoulder injury. “And I think the best way we do that is stay on the pace that I am and progress through it the right way, and once Sept. 9 comes I'll play that game and move forward without ever thinking about this again."

The Cowboys will open up the season on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where they've opened as +7 underdogs on BetMGM.

Dak Prescott is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in July. (AP/LM Otero)

