Dallas Cowboys go to Michigan back to back, take TE Luke Schoonmaker in second round

After shoring up the defense with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th pick in the first round, the Dallas Cowboys turned their attention to the offensive side of ball when 2023 NFL Draft resumed with second and third rounds on Friday night.

With the 58th pick in the second round, the Cowboys went back to Michigan and took tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Tight end is a position the Cowboys have targeted since losing starter Dalton Schultz in free agency to the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys were pleased with the development of 2022 rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot but still felt the need to bolster the position in a draft that was deep at the tight end position.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Schoonmaker is a combo tight end who is a competent as a run blocker and pass receiver.

He caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 for Michigan. He is capable of playing in 1-, 2- or 3-tight end sets.

The Cowboys next pick is in the third third round, 90th overall.

The draft concludes on Saturday with rounds 4 through 7.

The Cowboys own picks 129, 169, 212 and 244.