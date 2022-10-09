Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The defending Super Bowl champions return home to play host to Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster Week 5 matchup.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams come off a short week and will attempt to quiet red-hot Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who in Week 4 became the first Dallas QB to start a career 4-0 in his first four starts. Can the Cowboys keep it going, or will the Rams hold steady at home? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5 game:

Cowboys at Rams odds, moneyline and over/under

A .500 TEAM: McVay's Rams in unfamiliar position so far

MINDSET: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup shines in return from knee injury

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 25, Rams 24

Cooper Rush has been exactly what Dallas has needed in Dak Prescott's absence: steady, reliable and protecting the football. The Rams, meanwhile, lack an offensive identity, and their effort on defense has been underwhelming. The losses of Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth become more apparent with each passing week.

13. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Safid Deen: Rams 28, Cowboys 24

Matt Stafford might have another rough day against the Cowboys next week, but Cooper Rush’s luck must run out at some point, right? That’s where Aaron Donald comes in.

Lance Pugmire: Rams 24, Cowboys 17

The Cooper Rush story won’t sell in Hollywood with the defending champions intent to apply merciless pressure.

Jarrett Bell: Rams 27, Cowboys 23

Nate Davis: Cowboys 24, Rams 20

Tyler Dragon: Rams 27, Cowboys 20

POWER RANKINGS: Week 5 NFL power rankings: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?

WEEK 5 PREVIEW: NFL Week 5 matchups: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

