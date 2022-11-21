Dallas Cowboys' lopsided win over Minnesota Vikings shows NFC is wide open | Opinion

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

What a difference a week makes for the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys were upset by the Green Bay Packers last week. Minnesota had perhaps its biggest win of the season Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills in what some pegged as a possible Super Bowl preview.

The problem for the Vikings is they performed as if last week was their Super Bowl. In a home matchup versus the Cowboys, the Vikings were outclassed in every phase.

Minnesota was dismantled 40-3 by the Cowboys on Sunday. The 37-point win at Minnesota was the Cowboys’ largest margin of victory on the road in franchise history.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

SAME OLD JETS: Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh say so much with so little after devastating loss

AVOIDING UPSET: Jalen Hurts comes up big, Nick Sirianni gets last laugh for Eagles

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings were outgained 249 to 98 by the Cowboys at halftime. Minnesota trailed 37-3 at the end of the third quarter.

In total, Dallas produced 458 yards in the win and held Minnesota to 183. The Vikings went 1 for 11 on third down.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was held to a modest 105 yards on 12 of 23 passing, and he was sacked a career-high seven times. The Cowboys’ seven sacks were also a season-best for the team.

It was an embarrassing home performance by Minnesota, and at the same time, a dominant all-around win for the Cowboys.

"We knew we needed to respond after last week,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told CBS after the game. “If we can continue to do this, this team can be special."

What Sunday proved, though, is the NFC doesn’t have a clear-cut favorite. The Philadelphia Eagles barely survived on the road against an Indianapolis Colts team trying to find itself with interim coach Jeff Saturday. The New York Giants had a perplexing home loss to the lowly Detroit Lions.

The Eagles (9-1), Vikings (8-2), Seattle Seahawks (6-4), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5), Giants (7-3), Cowboys (7-3) and San Francisco 49ers (5-4) represent the top seven teams in the NFC playoff picture. The Washington Commanders (6-5)  and Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are currently on the outside of the conference playoff race.

All nine teams have to feel like they can win against any team in the NFC on any given Sunday. The Eagles lost to the Commanders last week, the Bucs beat the Seahawks in Germany last week, the Giants have lost two of its last three, the 49ers lost to the Falcons in Week 6 and the Cowboys throttled the Vikings on Sunday.

The NFC is wide open.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores, Cowboys' big win over Vikings show NFC is wide open

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting 'Shalom' with a smiley face — cutting short his vow of silence amid his anti-Semitism fiasco

    The rapper said on November 4 that he would embark on a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast," tweeting 13 more times before going silent.

  • Dallas Cowboys looked like Super Bowl team in victory over Vikings, Jerry Jones says

    “I think you saw what happened when we got out here tonight and it all came together,” said Jones, who was down after last week’s frustrating loss to the Packers.

  • Clarence Hill: What the Dallas Cowboys need to do to beat the Minnesota Vikings

    Cowboys LB Micah Parsons he will see to it personally that the defense doesn’t let Dak Prescott down again by blowing double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

  • 10 Small Pet Birds That Are Great for Families

    Is your family ready for a new pet bird? Learn about the friendliest pet birds that would make a great addition to any home, from parakeets to cockatoos.

  • Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

    For the first time this season, there are concerns about the New York Giants. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points.

  • Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

    When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran. A few minutes later, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl quest was back in high gear, too. Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

  • 32 things we learned from Week 11 of 2022 NFL season: Special teams can be pretty special

    Week 11 of the NFL season showed how important special teams can be and that games can easily turn when role players are on the field.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings' seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3

  • 'We doing it now': After three straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff race

    After winning their third straight game Sunday, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders.

  • Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid perfo

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac