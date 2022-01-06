Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Launches a Low-Calorie Beer: 'It Took Some Time to Just Get It Right'

Troy Aikman beer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has entered a new arena: the highly-competitive beer market.

Earlier this week, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced the launch of his low-cal, low-carb light beer EIGHT, named for his former jersey number.

"Health and wellness are something that's really important to me, and so I'm very meticulous about what I put in my body," he tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to make a beer that didn't compromise all of the hard work and effort that was put in during the week."

The football star, who's now the lead color analyst for NFL on Fox, says his journey into the beer business didn't start recently, but rather back when he was a college student transferring from the University of Oklahoma to UCLA in 1986.

"I actually had a summer job at a beer distributorship in Tulsa, Okla., and worked on the trucks, and then wound up following around with the owner and calling on accounts. I learned a lot," he says about that time.

During his years in Dallas, he continued working with various beer companies and campaigns, always somehow associated with the business. When he decided to create his own beer, he went all in.

Troy Aikman

Sporting News via Getty

For the last two years, Aikman and his team at EIGHT partnered with Oregon State University's Food Science and Technology Department to develop a light lager with organic grains and no sugars, according to a press release.

"It took some time to just get it right. It's not an easy beer to make," Aikman says. "I didn't realize that this category is one of the toughest to brew, but I'm real proud of the end result," Aikman says.

In addition to the taste that he describes as a "fast finish," he worked with his team on everything from the taste to the packaging, which at first glance, looks like the No. 8.

"In addition to the easy references, that's the number that I wore when I played, but also EIGHT, I like that it's written out. I love the branding," he says. "It's pretty unique and I'm really pleased with the way it turned out – real simple, clean, which is what our beer is."

For now, his beer will be available at restaurants and bars throughout the Lone Star State beginning next month, and sold in stores across Texas in March.