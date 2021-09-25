Dallas Cowboys LB Keanu Neal tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of Eagles game

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has officially been ruled out Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after testing positive for COVID-19.

Neal was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list as a close contact.

Because Neal was unvaccinated, he had to stay away from the team for five days and test daily.

If he continued to test negative, there was a chance he could play Monday night.

But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Neal has tested positive and has been ruled out.

He is out for the Eagles game and now there is a chance he could miss next Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Look for the Cowboys to use Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith in Neal’s place in the team’s nickel defense.

Neal is one of two Cowboys who will miss the game against the Eagles due to the NFL’s COVID protocols, joining defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The Cowboys have had a total of 12 players to be placed in COVID-19 protocols since August 21.

The Cowboys will now have had a player miss a game due to COVID for the third straight week.

Guards Zack Martin and Brandon Knight missed the 31-29 season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and defensive end Randy Gregory missed the 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.