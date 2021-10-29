Dallas Cowboys La’el Collins has no problem returning as reserve, wants to help team

La’el Collins has no regrets about fighting a five-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s substance policy, and he has no issue with returning to the Dallas Cowboys as a reserve offensive lineman.

Collins, who has started at right tackle for much of the past four seasons, heads into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, his first since the season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers, as a backup at tackle and guard.

Collins said he understands why the Cowboys want to keep the Terence Steele at tackle and keep the continuity up front that paved the way for the five-game winning streak.

He just wants to do whatever he can to help the team.

“Everything has been going great, so I wasn’t surprised at all [about Steele staying as the starter],” Collins said. “I’m proud of the way Terence has been working. He’s been playing his [butt] off.”

“I know I’m a starter wherever. I just wanted to get back here and show them I’m focused on helping the team and doing whatever they ask me.”

Collins initially had a five-game suspension reduced to two games. But he changed his mind and fought the two-game suspension.

An NFL arbitrator subsequently increased the suspension back to five games.

Team sources acknowledge that if Collins had only missed two games, he would likely have returned as the starter at right tackle. But the chemistry of the five-game winning streak is most important now.

“The bigger picture was, I didn’t feel like I did anything wrong,” Collins said when asked why he didn’t accept the two-game ban. “I missed a few tests here and there, but to everything that came along with that, I just felt like it wasn’t fair.”

Collins took the NFL to federal court in hopes of trying to get the decision overturned before being rejected, but only after it came to light that the league accused him of trying to bribe the drug test collector.

He said it was a misunderstanding and a joke taken way out of context.

“I have no reason to bribe a drug test collector,” Collins said. “It started out as a joke with a few guys and went the wrong way.”

Story continues

The situation could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys as it may make the offensive line even stronger by the end of the season.

With Steele proving that he can hold up at right tackle, Collins could overtake a struggling Connor Williams at left guard.

Williams leads the NFL with nine penalties, and left guard is a position Collins played as a rookie in 2015.

“Whatever is best for the team I’m willing to do,” Collins said. “Me playing on the left side is a natural thing. Playing on the right I had to learn.”