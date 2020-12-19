Jerry Jones will 'absolutely' get COVID-19 vaccine: 'I’ve come full circle'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows he won’t be one of the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
When his time comes, however, Jones said he will “absolutely” be getting vaccinated.
“Absolutely. I’m down the line, but of course I would [get it],” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday morning, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “I’d want the deserved and the vulnerable to get it, and the ones that are obviously the neediest and the ones that we rely on the most to get it. We all want that.
“But to make the point that I believe so much the vaccine is the way out, I’m a big proponent of doing it yesterday.”
Jones: ‘I’ve come full circle’ embracing COVID measures
The first coronavirus vaccine started rolling out across the country this week as cases reach record-high levels in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration approved a second vaccine made by Moderna on Friday night, according to The New York Times.
The country is averaging more than 213,000 new cases a day over the past week and nearly 2,600 deaths a day, both record-highs.
With numbers spiking, Jones said he’s started taking the virus much more seriously than he did at the beginning — which makes sense, given that he’s 78 years old and automatically at a higher risk. He’s even been seen wearing two masks during Cowboys games.
“I’m a different person regarding many of these issues than I was last March,” Jones said, via USA Today. “I’m your strongest person you could meet about doing everything I can not to catch COVID. And I mean I’m just Type A when it comes to protecting and trying to protect those that need protection. That’s a full circle. I was not quite as disciplined or mentally ready for it back in May, June, July. So, I’ve come full circle.
“This is a tragedy that we’ve had in this country, and it’s a tragedy of what’s happening to our financial underpinning.”
Though it’s been far from perfect and many teams have had to deal with significant coronavirus outbreaks, Jones said he’s proud of how the NFL has pushed through the pandemic.
“We all see every day the death, but boy, what we just all know is there is an unbelievable price that we have paid with our workforce and with our lives of people,” Jones said, via USA Today. “I’m really pleased today that, as a league, the way we’ve approached it. We’re constantly changing protocol, constantly adjusting how to do it.
“I want that to be something that we can point to as we look years ahead at how we handled and how we can handle similar type incidents in the future.”
More from Yahoo Sports: