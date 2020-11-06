Cowboys, Jerry Jones expect Ezekiel Elliott will play against Steelers despite hamstring injury

The Cowboys’ offensive woes aren’t getting any better.

When Dallas takes the field against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it will potentially do so without a totally healthy Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott sprained his hamstring during the Cowboys’ rough 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and has been “limited” in practice, coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday.

“He’s got a hamstring that we’re just being smart with,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That’s why he was limited [Thursday], feels better today. But our work [on Saturday] will tell us a lot and we’ll take it all the way to the pregame workout.”

Jerry Jones: Zeke will play Sunday

Though it didn’t appear that he was in pain in the moment, McCarthy said Elliott hurt his hamstring trying to chase down a fumble in their loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

This is the play on which Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott injured his hamstring, Mike McCarthy said. A pregame workout Sunday will determine full scope of Elliott's activity level Sunday vs. Steelers. pic.twitter.com/efYxmNoAPb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2020

McCarthy said he just went through some resistance training rehab in practice on Thursday, which is less work than he had expected from Elliott. Without a practice Friday, Elliott will have another day to rest his leg before one final workout on Saturday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, doesn’t expect Elliott to miss any time.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he expects RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) to play Sunday vs. Steelers. His team's final game before bye week. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2020

The 25-year-old has run for just 521 yards — he’s on pace for a career-low — and just five touchdowns so far this season. While the Cowboys would need a lot of things to go right to knock off the Steelers — especially considering that they don’t have a starting quarterback, and are deciding between Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush to lead the charge — McCarthy isn’t worried about the prospect of Tony Pollard stepping in to fill Elliott’s shoes.

“Tony Pollard is ready for as much or any role we need him,” McCarthy said, via ESPN. “I’ve been impressed with him the last three weeks. He’s played very well.”

