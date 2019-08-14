Jerry Jones is 'squeezing and waiting for help,' whatever that means, amid contract negotiations

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a unique way of speaking unlike any other owner in the NFL, often providing fans with unusual expressions heard nowhere else.

The 76-year-old graced the football world with another one of those expressions on Tuesday night after practice at their training camp in Oxnard, California.

Jones was asked whether he was worried about the team’s current contract negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper — three storylines that have completely dominated the Cowboys news cycle in recent weeks.

His response was, well ...

“Picture you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off, but you didn’t understand your anatomy,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You look down, you’re spurting blood, you open the door, and run to the woods and either die bleeding to death or shock.

“The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That’s because he’s been there a lot and done that. So I’m squeezing and waiting for help.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke out another unusual analogy on Tuesday when asked about multiple key contract negotiations. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s easy to understand why Cowboys fans are uneasy this fall. Elliott is currently in Mexico holding out for a new contract with the team, something Jones seems unready and unwilling to give him. Prescott is still vying for a new deal, too, and could be hunting for one worth as much as $40 million per year. Then there’s Cooper, who will need to be paid too.

Jones, though, seems steadfast. The uncertainty doesn’t appear to be getting to him. He’s just “squeezing and waiting for help.”

And of course, Jones’ comments got even weirder just before he walked away from the media — which he said was for his own good.

Jerry Jones was asked how he compares Hawaii to Cabo: "You can get wet in both of them."



(Jones starts laughing)



"Bye guys. You know I'm fixing to really mess up. I can feel it coming on." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2019

If nothing else, Jones was right about one thing: It was smart to walk away when he did on Tuesday night.

