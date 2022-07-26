Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says he was lucky in car accident, but now faces lawsuit

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones detailed the extent of his injuries from a May accident in Dallas and says he was lucky to be driving.

“I was not injured,” Jones said Tuesday on the opening day of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard. “I was shaken up quite a bit. Had I been the passenger I could have gotten hurt in this deal. But I got shook up a little. Had a couple of shins that were scraped up. And a knot on my head. So that is why I went to the hospital.”

Jones was transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution and he was released after a short time.

Dallas police determined that the driver was making an improper turn and Jones was not at fault for the accident.

However, the other driver is suing the Cowboys owner, according to Jones.

The driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for DoorDash, according to the police crash report.

The driver told investigators that while traveling southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street. The driver slowed down at the intersection and made an improper turn from the far right lane, putting him directly in the path of Jones’ car, according to the report.

Jones said sometimes he has a driver and sometimes he drives himself.

“In this case, I was in great shape,” Jones said. “I checked out real good as far as the shape I was in. I wasn’t talking to anybody or doing anything I shouldn’t be doing driving.”

Jones is still counting his blessings as he said it was almost a head-on accident.

“The guy got beside me and was actually turning back and coming up in the other lane,” Jones said. “It could have been bad for him. It was a t-bone deal. Believe it or not he is suing me.”