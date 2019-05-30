Jason Witten expects Cowboys to reach deals with Prescott, Elliott and Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys front office has a lot of decisions to make this offseason — many of which could result in keeping their young core together for years to come.

Both quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are entering the final years of their rookie deals, though the Cowboys have already exercised an option to keep Elliott through the 2020 season. The Cowboys are expected to land a deal with Prescott in the near future, too, and don’t seem concerned regarding Elliott either — even after his incident with a Las Vegas security guard earlier this month.

Cooper is also entering the final year of his contract after landing in Dallas midway through the season last year, and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Despite any expectations, all three players have yet to officially reach a deal with the front office — meaning their futures in Dallas are still uncertain.

Yet tight end Jason Witten — who is in his second stint and 16th season with Dallas — believes that those deals will get done. The Cowboys, he said, protect their own.

“Look, this organization is extremely loyal to signing their own players,” Witten said Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. “They believe in that. I think when it all kind of clears out that will be the same thing. I think these players know that — Amari, Zeke, Dak — that those things get resolved because both sides want to be there.”

While uncertainty surrounding contracts can be a huge distraction for players, Witten said he doesn’t see that happening with Cooper, Prescott and Elliott.

So far this offseason, he said, the trio has been focused on football.

“I love how they're handling it,” Witten said, via the Dallas Morning News. “They're here working and they're not getting caught up in that. I don't see that being any issue because as long as I've been in this organization that's never been an issue, and I think those players know that.”

