Dallas Cowboys had plan for LB Shaquille Leonard; now may have to face him against Eagles

As if the rivalry and battle between the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) needed any more intrigue.

First place in the NFC East was already on the line in Sunday’s showdown at AT&T Stadium.

Now, there is the added intrigue of free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard spurning the Cowboys and choosing to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Leonard, a four-time All-Pro who was recently cut by the Indianapolis Colts, visited both teams last week and took the weekend to make a final decision.

He ultimately chose Philadelphia, which had a huge need at linebacker even before their defense was gashed by the San Francisco 49ers in a 42-19 blowout loss on Sunday.

Leonard is not the same player that he once was due to back surgery in 2022. The Colts released him on November 21 after his playing time and production has diminished.

But the Cowboys had a plan for him with package of how he could help an undersized and inexperienced linebacker unit that lost Leighton Vander Esch for season due to a neck injury.

Both teams wanted to add Leonard to bolster their defenses for a title run.

The Eagles won out.

And now the Cowboys may have to face him as soon as Sunday night.