Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

This game likely looked a lot better on paper prior to the season, but Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (3-6) are limping into a Week 10 matchup against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2).

It's not often the Packers are 5-point underdogs at home, but that is the case with Green Bay on the heels of a loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys, meanwhile, look resurgent in wake of Prescott's return from injury and look to make a big statement on the road. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Packers Week 10 game:

Cowboys at Packers odds, moneyline and over/under

OBJ COMING?: Jerry Jones confirms interest in Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Cowboys star on that helmet could look pretty good.'

WEEK 9 NFL COACHING GRADES: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail

NFL WEEK 9 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Tom Brady saves Buccaneers' season, Packers hit rock bottom

NFL Week 10 odds, predictions and picks

Falcons vs. Panthers | Seahawks vs. Buccaneers | Browns vs. Dolphins | Broncos vs. Titans | Texans vs. Giants | Lions vs. Bears | Vikings vs. Bills | Saints vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Colts vs. Raiders | Cowboys vs. Packers | Cardinals vs. Rams | Chargers vs. 49ers | Commanders at Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 29, Packers 20

I keep waiting for Rodgers and the Packers to right the ship. I’m done backing them. Dallas had its bye. While there may be sticker shock at a Green Bay team at home getting five points, the Packers have far too many problems to trust them.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Packers 21

The struggles Rodgers and the Packers have endured this season continue at home against the Cowboys, who are excited to play after their bye week. Dallas has real postseason aspirations.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 31, Packers 17

Sagging chemistry and an aging quarterback defused Green Bay. Dallas shines off a bye week.

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 28, Packers 24

Nate Davis: Cowboys 24, Packers 20

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 30, Packers 21

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Bills may regret last week; Packers, Rams done?

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: Game predictions, picks, odds

