Dallas Cowboys fans gleeful at NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles’ defeat in Super Bowl LVII

Lawrence Dow
·1 min read
Matt Slocum/AP

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the second round of the NFL playoffs this season.

To make matters their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl with a chance to win their second title in six years. Fans on social media were lamenting having to go through an offseason after a Philadelphia title.

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure Cowboys fans wouldn’t have to worry about that beating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys fans were elated online and celebrating the demise of their rivals in the biggest game of the season.

