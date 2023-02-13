Dallas Cowboys fans gleeful at NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles’ defeat in Super Bowl LVII
The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the second round of the NFL playoffs this season.
To make matters their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl with a chance to win their second title in six years. Fans on social media were lamenting having to go through an offseason after a Philadelphia title.
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure Cowboys fans wouldn’t have to worry about that beating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.
Cowboys fans were elated online and celebrating the demise of their rivals in the biggest game of the season.
Good morning especially to Eagles fans
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 13, 2023
Trophies received at Super Bowl LVII
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - 1
Philadelphia Eagles - 0 pic.twitter.com/rwdhkKNffZ
— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) February 13, 2023
How fun.
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/1yF5Qg6edM
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 13, 2023
Good Morning to the team that didn’t win the Super bowl
Shall we begin! pic.twitter.com/C6yUlije8M
— CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) February 13, 2023
Tonight we are all Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/IigshrFmLA
— Apollo Dez (@ApolloDez1) February 12, 2023
49ers fans and Cowboys fans this morning pic.twitter.com/bdiLQ51qtc
— J Tuck (@jtuck151) February 13, 2023
Eagles fans showing off all they Super Bowl patches on they jerseys pic.twitter.com/DvRM5oqD0w
— J Tuck (@jtuck151) February 13, 2023
This gives me warm fuzzy feelings https://t.co/hekCFgoYZr
— Kelly K-9 (@Kelly_K_9) February 13, 2023
Stop asking when was the last time we won and start asking when will you catch up ✭ pic.twitter.com/Y79v8K01fa
— Spoon Keeps it ✭ (@Spoonie881) February 13, 2023
CRY EAGLES CRY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/abhg5JajCR
— Kelly K-9 (@Kelly_K_9) February 13, 2023