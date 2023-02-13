Dallas Cowboys fans gleeful at NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles’ defeat in Super Bowl LVII

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the second round of the NFL playoffs this season.

To make matters their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl with a chance to win their second title in six years. Fans on social media were lamenting having to go through an offseason after a Philadelphia title.

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure Cowboys fans wouldn’t have to worry about that beating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys fans were elated online and celebrating the demise of their rivals in the biggest game of the season.

Good morning especially to Eagles fans — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 13, 2023

Trophies received at Super Bowl LVII



Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - 1



Philadelphia Eagles - 0 pic.twitter.com/rwdhkKNffZ — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) February 13, 2023

Good Morning to the team that didn’t win the Super bowl



Shall we begin! pic.twitter.com/C6yUlije8M — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) February 13, 2023

49ers fans and Cowboys fans this morning pic.twitter.com/bdiLQ51qtc — J Tuck (@jtuck151) February 13, 2023

Eagles fans showing off all they Super Bowl patches on they jerseys pic.twitter.com/DvRM5oqD0w — J Tuck (@jtuck151) February 13, 2023

This gives me warm fuzzy feelings https://t.co/hekCFgoYZr — Kelly K-9 (@Kelly_K_9) February 13, 2023