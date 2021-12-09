Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on knee injury: 'You're going to have to drag me off the field'

Ezekiel Elliott’s right knee is “healing up and going in the right direction,” the Dallas Cowboys running back said on Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott, who said he’s been dealing with a right knee injury since Week 4, plans to play normally in their NFC East battle with the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The injury hasn’t kept him from playing yet, and he insists that it’s not going to.

“It’s football, you’re never going to be 100%. Might be 100% the first day of camp,” Elliott said, via ESPN . “It’s a tough game. But yeah, I take a lot of pride being out there.

“You’re going to have to drag me off the field.”

Elliott: ‘It is important’ to play through injury

While Elliott hasn’t stopped playing, his production has been down significantly in recent weeks.

Elliott has averaged just more than 40 rushing yards per contest over his last six games, and only has a pair of carries that went for more than 10 yards. He had just 25 rushing yards in Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and only 32 rushing yards the week before against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though the Cowboys’ run game has been an issue, running back Tony Pollard broke out for a 58-yard touchdown in their win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday — which was Dallas' longest running touchdown since 2016 .

The Cowboys currently hold an 8-4 record and are in full control of the NFC East headed into Sunday’s game in Washington — where they are listed as a -4 favorite on BetMGM .

“I think it is important [to keep playing],” said Elliott, who was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, via ESPN . “It’s late season, getting a little nicked up. Just have to fight through it and figure it out.”