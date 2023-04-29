Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Cowboys:
Round 1 (No. 26 overall) — Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan: The first-team All-Big Ten performer topped The Athletic's famed "Freaks List" last year, so that says plenty about his physical prowess. And Smith (6-3, 323) showed off his standout strength in Indy (34 reps on the 225-pound bench), and that will come in handy as he tries to suck up blocks and inside rushes between edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in Big D. Draft tracker
Round 2 (58) — Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan: "America's Team" adds to its tight end depth after failing to re-sign Dalton Schultz in free agency. Schoonmaker (6-5, 251) probably won't remind anyone of Schultz, totaling 52 catches over the past two seasons, but should provide more as a blocker. Draft tracker
Dallas Cowboys' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 24 overall): Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
2021 (No. 12 overall): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2020 (No. 17 overall): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
2019 (No. 58 overall): Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida
2018 (No. 19 overall): Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
