Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Cowboys:
Round 1 (No. 24 overall) - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa: Jerry Jones and Co. embark on needed repairs to a formerly elite offensive line. Smith was exclusively a left tackle for the Golden Hurricane but is probably headed for the right side in the NFL – at least as long as perennial Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith remains in Big D. A good omen for Tyler Smith? The Cowboys have drafted a future Pro Bowler with 10 of their past 12 first-round selections. Draft tracker
Round 2 (56)
Round 3 (88)
Round 4 (129)
Round 5 (155, from Browns)
Round 5 (167)
Round 5 (176, compensatory)
Round 5 (178, compensatory)
Round 6 (193, from Browns)
Dallas Cowboys' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 12 overall): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2020 (No. 17 overall): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
2019 (No. 58 overall): Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida
2018 (No. 19 overall): Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
2017 (No. 28 overall): Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
