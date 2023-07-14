The Dallas Cowboys ‘Don’t Have a Chance,’ says this former San Francisco 49ers legend

The Dallas Cowboys 2023 season ended with a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Ex-49er’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback Steve Young doesn’t think the Cowboys’ had stellar playcalling during the 2023 season.

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle the 49ers legend had some choice words about the Cowboys’ offense as opposed to the 49ers.

“The 49ers have a head coach who is as innovative as anybody in the league, at a time when the Cowboys last year are running 2015 plays and don’t have a chance,” Young said.

The Cowboys offense struggled against the 49ers in their playoff matchup only scoring one touchdown and having multiple turnovers.

The Cowboys will have a chance to prove Young wrong when they travel to Levi Stadium on Oct. 8 to play the 49ers during the regular season.