Dallas Cowboys defense comes up big again in victory over New York Giants

As far as getting the job done and accomplishing their goals, the Dallas Cowboys checked most of the boxes on Sunday’s trip to a half-empty MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys recorded their third straight win by notching four turnovers in their third straight game to power a 21-6 win against the hapless New York Giants, reaching the coveted 10-win plateau and now can start focusing on the playoffs.

At 10-4, the Cowboys have all but clinched a playoff berth and can officially clinch the NFC East title with a win next Sunday against the Washington Football Team at home at AT&T Stadium.

As of now, they have moved from the fourth seed to the third seed in the playoffs, thanks to the Detroit Lions’ stunning win against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals, who dropped to 10-4. The Cowboys have a superior conference record.

The last-place Giants (4-10) played the game without eight players who are in COVID-19 protocols, so the Cowboys did what they were supposed to do.

They led 15-3 at halftime on the strength of two turnovers forced by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

A pass deflection in the first quarter was turned into an interception by cornerback Jourdan Lewis. His 18-yard return set up a 13-yard touchdown run from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And with the Cowboys leading 12-3, Lawrence forced a fumble with 41 seconds left in the first half, leading to a 27-yard field goal, the third of the day for Greg Zuerlein.

But the Cowboys’ offense, however, remains an issue as the struggles continue. The unit moved into the red zone three times in the second quarter and three times they had to settle for field goals.

The Cowboys, who rank second in the league in scoring, scored just one offensive touchdown each of the previous two games, wins over the New Orleans Saints and Washington.

Their first two touchdowns against the Giants came courtesy of short fields provided by the defense, the Lewis interception in the first quarter and a fourth-and-1 stop in the third quarter.

Story continues

The latter led to a 1-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz to cap a 29-yard drive, making the score 21-6.

But that was it for the offense, which tried to give the Giants life midway through the fourth quarter with a sack and fumble.

The defense saved the day with two fourth quarter interceptions, the first of the season and the first since 2019 by safety Malik Hooker and the 10th of the season by cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs became the first Cowboys player to record double-digit interceptions since Everson Walls had a team-record 11 in 1981.