Dallas Cowboys decide on new RB coach, promote assistant OL coach Jeff Blasko

The Dallas Cowboys have decided on a new tutor for running back Tony Pollard and possibly Ezekiel Elliott following the decision to not renew the contract of position coach Skip Peete after the 2022 season.

Per sources, Jeff Blasko, who has served the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2020, will be takeover as running backs coach.

Peete recently accepted a similar position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Blasko is a long-time assistant under Mike McCarthy. He worked under McCarthy in Green Bay (2016-18) before spending the 2019 season as the Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach.

He was the assistant offensive line coach in Green Bay in 2017-2018 after beginning his career there in 2016 as a coaching administrator.

This will be Blasko’s first stint working with running backs where Pollard, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, and 2022 rookie Malik Davis are set to return.

Elliott is a wildcard to return as a pay cut or release is a real possibility for the former two-time rushing champ and third all-time leading rusher in franchise history.

The new staff additions include offensive Brian Schottenheimer, offensive line coach Mike Solari, assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, offensive assistant Will Harriger and assistant defensive line/quality control coach Sharrif Floyd.