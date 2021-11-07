Dallas Cowboys will have Dak Prescott, but missing main cog on O-line against Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys will have Dak Prescott back under center when they host the Denver Broncos at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

But the Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyron Smith who had to leave last week’s game against the Vikings with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are all active, despite dealing with various injuries. Diggs and Lamb have ankle injuries and Cooper has been dealing with a strained hamstring.

The other inactives for the Cowboys are quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu, and receiver Simi Fehoko.