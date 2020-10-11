NFL players send prayers, well wishes to Dak Prescott after horrific ankle injury

The NFL world was quick to wish Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a speedy recovery after his brutal ankle injury on Sunday afternoon.

Prescott was carted off the field in the second half of the Cowboys’ 37-34 win against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium after his leg was pinned awkwardly underneath him on a run. His ankle twisted completely the wrong way, sparking an extremely emotional moment in Dallas.

Prescott was crying as he was carted off the field. The 27-year-old was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to undergo surgery on his ankle on Sunday night.

Just a brutally emotional two minutes for the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/1yXwSRP8nT — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 11, 2020

NFL players extend prayers for Dak Prescott

Tributes to the quarterback came pouring in almost instantly on Twitter.

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

You never want that to happen. But to a guy who pours everything into this game for his team each week, it’s beyond heartbreaking. — Blake Jarwin (@Jaws_47) October 11, 2020

Get well soon, 4️⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bzNAKM63hA — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020

Dak bro, we all uplifting u king. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) October 11, 2020

Praying for big bro @dak — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

Smh heart broken for you @dak ...praying for an amazing comeback. God has you covered bro...one day at a time #KeepYourFaith — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) October 11, 2020

Wow I’m just at a loss right now... @dak you will be in the Hurst family’s thoughts and prayers. Wishing you well and a full recovery. All love my brother 🙏🏼❤️ — Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) October 11, 2020

Franchise tag, Dak’s contract under fire

Prescott’s contract also become a talking point throughout the NFL after his injury.

Prescott wanted a long-term deal with the team this past offseason, but neither side could reach an agreement. The team eventually used the one-year franchise tag on him.

Now that he’s hurt with what appears to be an extremely serious and long-term injury, his future with the team could be in question.

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

THE @NFL franchise tag has to go! If the teams don’t want to sign your player to a long term deal, and he’s deserving, let him go! @NFLPA and players gotta stand up and get rid of the franchise tag for this exact reason! #DAK — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) October 11, 2020

Future @NFL players, this like many others before you (including myself) NEVER NEVER NEVER play on a “Franchise Tag”. The term is not what its intended for initially in the @NFL speedy recovery Dak 🙏🏿 — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) October 11, 2020

Jerry u gotta do right by the ppl after that 1 — Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) October 11, 2020

What happened to Dak is why it’s hard for any player to step out there without that guaranteed money!! He already earned his check hopefully they don’t hold this injury against him — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 11, 2020

The NFL world didn't waste any time wishing Dak Prescott well after his horrific ankle injury on Sunday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: