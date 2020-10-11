NFL players send prayers, well wishes to Dak Prescott after horrific ankle injury

Ryan Young
Writer

The NFL world was quick to wish Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a speedy recovery after his brutal ankle injury on Sunday afternoon.

Prescott was carted off the field in the second half of the Cowboys’ 37-34 win against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium after his leg was pinned awkwardly underneath him on a run. His ankle twisted completely the wrong way, sparking an extremely emotional moment in Dallas. 

Prescott was crying as he was carted off the field. The 27-year-old was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to undergo surgery on his ankle on Sunday night.

NFL players extend prayers for Dak Prescott

Tributes to the quarterback came pouring in almost instantly on Twitter.

Franchise tag, Dak’s contract under fire

Prescott’s contract also become a talking point throughout the NFL after his injury.

Prescott wanted a long-term deal with the team this past offseason, but neither side could reach an agreement. The team eventually used the one-year franchise tag on him. 

Now that he’s hurt with what appears to be an extremely serious and long-term injury, his future with the team could be in question.

The NFL world didn't waste any time wishing Dak Prescott well after his horrific ankle injury on Sunday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

