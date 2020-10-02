Dallas Cowboys championship rings – obviously fake – seized by border agents, feds say

Border agents seized a shipment of phony championship sports rings, including more than 100 for the Dallas Cowboys, that could’ve sold for more than $320,000, officials say.

Suspicious U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indianapolis opened a package shipped from China and found more than 300 rings inside, according to a news release. They included Dallas Cowboy, LSU, University of Texas, New York Mets and NBA team rings.

The officers sent the rings to a specialist, who found obvious signs they were counterfeit, authorities say.

“The specialist noticed the rings appeared new, were of poor quality, had poor and improper packaging, a low declared value, were inaccurately declared, and lacked or had improper security features,” according to the news release.

If the rings had been authentic, they could have sold for $323,860, officials say.

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be tricked into paying high prices for this junk,” James Moore, Port Director-Indianapolis, said in the news release.

Millions in fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton found in ‘office supplies’ boxes at LAX, feds say