Dallas Cowboys begin rebound from Randy Gregory, reach deal with DE Dorance Armstrong

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to shore up the defensive end position following the loss of Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with Dorance Armstrong.

Armstrong is more a depth piece than a starting replacement for Gregory, the pass-rush specialist who spurned the Cowboys for the Broncos after agreeing to terms on a new contract.

The Cowboys will continue to look for pass-rush help and could get back into the market for former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who backed out of a four-year, $35 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys selected Armstrong in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He has played 59 career games. Armstrong, 24, played a career-high 507 defensive snaps last season and 84 on special teams. He appeared in 13 games last season and totaled career highs in tackles (37), quarterback hits (12) and sacks (5).