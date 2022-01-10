Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 opponents are set; Mike McCarthy has a trip booked to Green Bay

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·1 min read
The 2021 season is far from over for the Dallas Cowboys as they will host the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card playoffs next weekend.

But with the regular season officially coming to a close, their opponents for 2022 have been set.

The Cowboys have their regular home and road games against their three NFC East rivals — the Philadelphia Eagles, The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

They also have home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts.

The road schedule features games at the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys will face 2021 division winners in the Buccaneers, Packers, Rams, Titans and Bengals.

And if the Cowboys don’t face the Packers in the playoffs, next season’s matchup will be coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip to Green Bay as an opposing coach since he was fired in 2018.

The Bengals are the 17th game, which will be at home in 2022.

And they will have nine home games for the first time in franchise history.

