Dallas church seriously damaged in accidental fire ignited by torch, investigators say

A church in southwest Dallas was seriously damaged by a fire that was ignited by workers using a torch on the roof, , Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said in a news release Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived at Dallas Indian Revival Center Church, at Ivanhoe Lane and Pollard Street, at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

They began an offensive fire attack, but the fire spread to the point where it caused significant damage, including a partial roof collapse, according to the news release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts moved to a defensive posture and a second alarm was dispatched to help mitigate the situation,” the fire department said.

Although the church was not in service, there were some contractors on the roof when the fire was reported, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

The workers were able to make it down safely.

Crews put out the fire at around 7 p.m.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by contractors using a torch to ignite combustibles within the roof, fire officials said.