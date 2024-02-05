Dallas brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Buffalo

Dallas Stars (30-13-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-23-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has a 22-23-4 record overall and an 11-12-1 record in home games. The Sabres are 22-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas is 14-5-4 on the road and 30-13-6 overall. The Stars have an 11-3-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Mittelstadt has 12 goals and 31 assists for the Sabres. John-Jason Peterka has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has scored 17 goals with 28 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: day to day (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (upper body).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press