Dallas 116, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107)
McDaniels 6-8 0-0 15, Towns 5-18 4-5 14, Gobert 4-4 1-2 9, Conley 6-11 0-0 16, Edwards 11-24 4-6 26, Anderson 5-6 0-0 10, Reid 5-10 3-4 14, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-85 12-17 107.
DALLAS (116)
Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 11, Washington 5-10 4-4 16, Gafford 2-4 1-1 5, Doncic 10-20 8-10 33, Irving 12-20 6-8 33, Powell 0-2 2-2 2, Lively II 3-3 0-0 6, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 3, Hardy 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 38-68 26-31 116.
Minnesota
28
24
35
20
—
107
Dallas
33
27
27
29
—
116
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-30 (Conley 4-7, McDaniels 3-4, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Reid 1-5, Edwards 0-2, Towns 0-8), Dallas 14-28 (Doncic 5-11, Jones Jr. 3-3, Irving 3-6, Washington 2-6, Green 1-1, Hardy 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Towns 11), Dallas 32 (Washington 8). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Edwards 9), Dallas 19 (Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 24, Dallas 19. A_20,511 (19,200)
The Associated Press