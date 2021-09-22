Dalit Minor Rape & Murder: Touched Her in The Past, Says Accused to Delhi Police

(This was first published on The Quint on 5 August. It has been republished after the filing of Delhi Police charge sheet, which stated that the main accused sexually assaulted the victim in the past as well.)

(Trigger Warning: The following article contains descriptions of sexual assault, rape and murder. Reader discretion is advised.)

Priest Radhey Shyam, the main accused in the Old Nangal case, where a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated, had allegedly sexually assaulted her earlier as well, revealed the Delhi Police charge sheet.

Three others, Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, and Salim Ahmed are under arrest, in connection with the case.

The minor, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, was sent by her mother to get water from there. About an hour later, Shyam and other accused called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water.

Her family then alleged that the men raped and murdered her, and then forcibly cremated her.

What The Charge Sheet Says

According to The Indian Express, Shyam told the police that the girl used to visit the crematorium to drink water and bathe. The newspaper, quoting him from the charge sheet, stated that he would 'get her to give him massages', 'showed her pornographic content,' and also 'touched her...in the past.'

The charge sheet stated that Kuldeep suggested that they sexually assault her, while Shyam was 'getting a massage.'

The newspaper reported that they sent Salim to 'buy jalebi', while Kuldeep and Shyam took turns to sexually assault the girl.

'Rattled After She Stopped Breathing'

The minor girl reportedly died from suffocation while being sexually assaulted.

The accused got 'rattled after she stopped breathing,' The Indian Express reported, adding that they decided to tell parents that she died of electrocution. To convince them, the report said, they allegedly poured water on her body.

"The accused threatened the parents of the deceased and, by taking advantage of their poverty, illiteracy and their affiliation to the oppressed section of society, they managed to oppress their thought process and forcefully cremated the deceased,” the charge sheet stated, the newspaper reported.

When the locals intervened and pulled the body off pyre, it was charred already, the charge sheet said.

