Dalian Atkinson: Police officer found guilty of killing ex-footballer

(Independent)

A police officer who Tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson and then kicked him twice in the head has been found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.

PC Benjamin Monk, from the West Mercia force, was convicted of the killing after jurors reached a unanimous verdict at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Monk told the court he ran in fear after Atkinson, who formerly player for Aston Villa, appeared to be having a mental health crisis, made death threats and smashed a glass door pane at his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire.

The 43-year-old officer claimed the former Premier League star was trying to get up when he aimed kicks at his shoulder in lawful self-defence as a last resort, after running out of Taser cartridges.

However prosecutors said that Monk used unlawful and unreasonable force out of anger through a 33-second firing of his Taser and by kicking Atkinson in the head.

Atkinson suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and later died in hospital following the incident near his father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of 15 August 2016.

The 43-year-old’s conviction for manslaughter is the first of its kind for an on-duty officer in the last 50 years.

Jurors are still deliberating on an assault charge relating to Monk’s colleague and former girlfriend, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith.

