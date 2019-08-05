Dale Steyn retires: South African great announces retirement from Test cricket aged 36

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Steyn, 36, finishes his career as his country’s leading wicket-taker, and eighth on the all-time list.

Known for his hostility, Steyn’s 439 wickets came in 93 games at a strike rate of 42.3 – better than any other cricketer to have claimed more than 200 Test wickets.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much,” Steyn commented on his retirement. ”In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey.”

Quick and hostile, Dale Steyn retires a modern fast bowling great (Getty)

Though his recent career has beeen blighted by injury, a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the World Cup his most recent set-back, Steyn retires with a record to rival any of the great fast bowlers.

He will continue to be eligible for South Africa in white-ball cricket as a nationally contracted player.

“It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.”

“So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.”

South Africa begin their next Test series against India on October 2, and will do so with a new coaching structure in place.

Former England bowling coach Ottis Gibson will leave the South African set-up (Getty)

Ottis Gibson will be allowed to leave at the end of his contract in September, with Cricket South Africa moving to a football-style structure.

A team manager will be appointed, who will then select his own coaching staff and captains in the three formats of the game.

The medical staff and administrative staff will also report to them, who in turn will report to the director of cricket, working under the chief executive.