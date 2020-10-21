Dale Moss Is a Super Important Part of This Season's 'Bachelorette'

From Marie Claire

Spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette ahead. This actually might be the most dramatic season ever: Tayshia Adams will replace Clare Crawley as this upcoming season's The Bachelorette after the first few episodes. Here's the tea: Crawley quit the show for a contestant named Dale Moss. Although no details have been verified by Crawley, Moss, or ABC, there's some compelling evidence that she and Moss are still together now—and may even be engaged.

The first five episodes of Crawley's season will seem pretty normal—we'll have dates, roses, one-on-ones, you name it—but according to Reality Steve, it's obvious to everybody from day one that Moss is the frontrunner. (If you saw the first episode, you'll have seen that Crawley says, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband" after meeting Moss, and gives him the first impression rose.) And just a couple of episodes in, the rest of her contestants know it, too. So Crawley bows out to be with Moss (more on exactly what that means later), and Adams takes over the rest of the season. (You can see Tayshia's cast list here.)

Did Moss and Crawley meet before the show?

There are conflicting reports. According to a source talking to People, the potential new couple did find a way to chat with each other before the show.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking...By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

However. The person who got in touch with her, it was revealed in the first episode, wasn't actually Moss, but contestant Blake Moynes—and Reality Steve, usually a very reliable source, says that Moss and Crawley actually hadn't spoken before filming started. But Crawley had had the chance to scope him out:

"Clearly she already had him built up in her head pre-show from peeping his social media, but to see her react the way she did once she finally met him in person, whether it’s because she wanted it to work so bad or not, you could tell it was ballgame the second he arrived...You gotta remember that Clare had 4 months to scope out anything Dale did on social media beforehand. None of the previous 39 leads before her did, and unless a pandemic shuts production days before it’s supposed to start again, none will in the future. Yeah, I’m sure JoJo and Becca and Andi, and whoever else were attracted to their guys immediately the first night. And maybe they had it in their head they were a front runner. But none of those women knew anything about their guys. That night out of the limo was their first look at seeing their face, knowing their name, and what they were about. You have FOUR MONTHS to look at someone’s social media posts and dig online about them, Clare absolutely knew way more about Dale going in, which is what makes it different than a lead who their favorites night one."

What does Moss do for a living?

Moss hails from South Dakota and played football for South Dakota State University as well as a practice squad player for the NFL. His bio says he played with the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears. According to Life & Style, he “obviously loves working out, sports, of course, and anything involving health and fitness. He’s very cautious about what he eats and likes to try new healthy things. He also loves dogs.” According to his Instagram, he's a Special Olympics global ambassador and does other philanthropic work, per his website.

Lots more photos at his website, but the man is gorgeous. He's modeled for Hugo Boss, Grey Goose, and John Varvatos, among others. Moss' Instagram is private, but he's already at 120k followers (and I imagine that number will absolutely grow). He calls himself a "entertainment host and media personality" and says that in addition to modeling he's "executive producing and providing creative direction to global brands such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, United Airlines and media outlets such as Vayner Media & One37pm."

He's also made appearances at film after-parties and NYFW:

