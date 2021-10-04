Dale Moss Addresses Clare Crawley Split amid Cheating Rumors, Says She Recently Blocked Him

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss

Dale Moss has publicly addressed his recent split from Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette alum, 33, issued a statement via his rep to PEOPLE on Monday about the breakup, as well as the events that followed.

"Dale and Clare broke up in mid September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him," the statement began. "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare's mother's condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her." (Crawley's mother has dementia and Alzheimer's.)

"Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family," the statement continued. "On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media."

The statement then seemingly alluded to speculation surrounding the split, which includes rumors that Moss was somehow involved with fellow franchise star Abigail Heringer.

"Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother's health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone's privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."

A rep for Crawley, 40, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley attend Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Moss was a contestant on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. They ended up leaving together as an engaged couple just two weeks in, prompting ABC to bring in Tayshia Adams to take over as lead.

In January, Moss announced that the two had called it quits. Crawley, in turn, later claimed she "was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time" as fans and was "crushed."

They soon got back together, however, and made their reconciliation Instagram official in April.

On Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had split once again, with a source saying it was "mutual."

Two days later, Crawley broke her silence on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand intertwined with her mother's. Fans spotted that Heringer, 26, was tagged in the post, prompting rumors to begin flying about Moss and the Bachelor in Paradise star.

The tag has since been removed. Heringer's rep has not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment, and she has not addressed the speculation.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," Crawley captioned the photo. "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I'm sharing today."

On Saturday, Crawley thanked fans for their support, admitting in a post on her Instagram Story that she was struggling but doing her best to take care of herself.

"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees... But damn this week has pushed me to that point," she wrote. "One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I'll be dammed [sic] if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how."