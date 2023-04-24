Dale Meeks: Ant and Dec lead tributes to Emmerdale and Byker Grove star, who has died aged 48

TV presenters Ant and Dec have led tributes to their former Byker Grove co-star Dale Meeks, who has died at the age of 48.

The actor starred in the BBC teen drama as Greg, leader of Denton Burn, the rivals to the Byker Grove youth club.

But he was best known for playing Simon Meredith in the ITV soap Emmerdale between 2003 and 2006.

He died from heart failure on Saturday evening at South Tyneside hospital, his brother Philip Meeks told PA news.

"My heart is broken," he said, confirming his brother had been due to turn 49 next month.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, who portrayed PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove at the start of their careers, tweeted on Sunday: "We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale's passing.

"He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton 'Burner', the arch nemesis of the Byker 'Grovers'!"

They added: "A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad."

Responding to the tribute from the celebrity duo, his brother told the news agency "That's absolutely lovely.

"I sort of remember meeting them as kids myself. He [Dale] was in Byker Grove, He made one of them blind, not in real life."

Ant and Dec in 1993, as PJ and Duncan

Born in South Shields, Meeks was a star of both screen and stage, performing in The Producers, Chicago and A Christmas Carol, as well as a West End production of Love Never Dies.

In Emmerdale, his character, the friendly fish-monger Simon was romantically linked to Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) but left the fictional Yorkshire village to start a new live in Costa Rica.

He was also a singer, winning ITV's Stars in Their Eyes Celebrity Special, alongside fellow Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock as the Blues Brothers.

His last TV appearance came in a small role in ITV's The Hunt For Raoul Moat last week.

News of his death was first confirmed by a family member on Facebook on Sunday.

"So unbelievably sad," the post read. "Brother-in-law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with."

Story continues

"Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing," it continued.

"The support of Dale's friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heart-breaking final hours, I can only stand in awe."

Meek's other credits include roles in Casualty, Inspector George Gently and the Tracey Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground.

His fellow actor Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale, added his tribute, tweeting: "Such sad news. He was a lovely generous man. RIP."