Dale Jr. asks fans for pit strategy code words

Anybody can tune into a NASCAR team communications with a radio scanner (or, better yet, the NASCAR.com Scanner) and eavesdrop on pit strategy — and that includes competitors. This fact alone creates the need for drivers and pit crews to use code words known only to those on the team to communicate what‘s being done on a pit stop.

During Saturday night‘s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a break from his broadcasting duties to ask an important question concerning such code words after Kyle Busch pitted for left-side tires — or “Chick-fil-A” according to No. 18 team radio secrets.

You‘re a nascar driver. You have a code word for a pit stop. What is it? — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 14, 2019

Thousands replied to Junior with their suggestions, as Twitter users tend to do.

SLIDE JOB! — Sara (@Cubsgrl1908) July 14, 2019

Following in the Kyle Busch team spirit of using fast food code words, a few folks on Twitter seemed awfully hungry, eagerly joining the conversation with their food-themed ideas.

Fried chicken. Which means, bring me some damn fried chicken if we’re going to win on the next stop boys. — Tyler Tucker (@tuckgraphics) July 14, 2019

“Avocado toast.” — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) July 14, 2019

And if you‘re into music, there were plenty of suggestions:

Give me fuel, give me tires, give me that which I desire… pic.twitter.com/UYRcm7h5oO — Logan Rendulic (@Logan_Rendulic) July 14, 2019

🤔 I’d start singing 😏Fat bottom girls you make the rockin world go round 🎶🎶 https://t.co/y6mB4bUa8G — Kathy Woodin (@BabyBlues1226) July 14, 2019

What’s the frequency Kenneth? — Kevin Eccleston (@KevinEcclesto11) July 14, 2019

Jackson Brown (Gas ‘n’ Go)

Beck (Leftside Only)

Pink Floyd (Rightside Only)

Whiteboard (Full Stop with Adjustments)

Skynard (Full Stop, No Adjustments) — Mr. Happy Go Lucky (@thekrishill) July 14, 2019

We‘d need to study some flashcards to remember the last set, but we admire the thoroughness.

I‘m sort of getting the impression some of the respondents had an agenda behind their choices.

Hot dog — Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) July 14, 2019

Xfinity xFi: Gas & Go (fastest stop)

Xfinity X1: Two tires

Xfinity Stream App: Four tires & fuel (get us ready for the long haul) https://t.co/STCaySRbsk — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 14, 2019

Some drivers got in on the action, too, giving away their strategies to competitors. Fools!

I gotta 💩 🤷‍♂️ — Austin Hill (@_AustinHill) July 14, 2019

Pit this time — Bayley Currey (@BayleyCurrey) July 14, 2019

“Staying out.” — Max McLaughlin (@MaxMcLaughlin_) July 14, 2019

Some took the approach of messing with competitors to an extreme level, which we appreciate.

PitStop (nobody would ever think it‘s that obvious) — Kenny (@KLRacing47) July 14, 2019

“Four” when I want two

“Two” when I want four — MarkRH (@MarkRH) July 14, 2019

Stay out = Pit this time Pit this time = Stay out https://t.co/OZahizwuGS — Aero Racing Design (@ARDesign71) July 14, 2019

Truly genius. We‘ll wait for the day these clever code words trip up even those on the team they‘re intended to protect. Somebody‘s memory is bound to fail at some point.