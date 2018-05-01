Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy welcome first daughter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed their first daughter on Tuesday. (Getty)

It’s official: Junior’s a daddy.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Isla Rose Earnhardt. Amy announced the birth to the NASCAR world via tweet:

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018





Isla Rose is the Earnhardts’ first child, and their pregnancy became one of the happier stories over the past few months in family-oriented NASCAR. Dale’s excitement and nervousness at becoming a father became one of the recurring themes of his popular Twitter account and podcast.

Earnhardt retired from racing at the end of last season. He’s remained active in the sport, however, and is preparing for his stint as a broadcaster for NBC’s NASCAR schedule later this season.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

