Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Unique 1999 Callaway C12 Sells for $115,000

This wild car was once owned by the NASCAR star.

In a blend of high performance and motorsport legacy, a rare 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway C12, once owned by NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., has found a new home. The vehicle, distinguished by its unique Mauritius Blue Mica finish and custom enhancements, fetched $115,000 at auction. This C12, one of only 19 produced, represents a unique piece of automotive and racing history, having been part of Earnhardt Jr.'s collection from 2004 to 2015 before changing hands.

The Callaway C12, developed in partnership with IVM Automotive and styled by Paul Deutschman, takes the Corvette base to new heights with its carbon-fiber and Kevlar bodywork, departing significantly from the C5 Corvette's original lines. This particular model boasts a 6.2-liter Callaway SuperNatural V8 engine, delivering 482 horsepower and 466 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential for unparalleled performance.

Undergoing recent refurbishments by Callaway in 2022, including damper rebuilds and climate control overhauls, this C12 combines classic aesthetics with modern reliability. The car rolls on 19” Azev alloy wheels, featuring Callaway-branded Alcon front calipers for robust stopping power. Inside, the two-tone gray leather interior is accented with carbon fiber, housing comforts such as dual-zone automatic climate control and a Kenwood head unit.

Notably, the car's headliner bears the signature of Dale Earnhardt Jr., adding a personal touch from the racing superstar. Despite a minor inconsistency on the odometer reported in 2015, the car displays just 25k miles, a testament to its careful ownership and preservation.

This sale not only marks the transfer of a remarkable vehicle but also the enduring appeal of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s legacy in the racing world and beyond. The Callaway C12 Coupe, now ready to thrill its new owner, remains a testament to the fusion of innovative engineering and motorsport heritage.

