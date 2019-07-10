Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 18-year-old niece unharmed after horrifying sprint car crash

Karsyn Elledge appeared shaken up, but uninjured, as she exited the car under her own power.

Karsyn Elledge, the 18-year-old niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., survived a horrifying wreck during a USAC Racing midget car event Tuesday night at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla.

Elledge appeared shaken up but uninjured as she exited the car. Her mom, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted an updated on her daughter:

Miller was at home watching the race on TV:

Elledge shared an update on Twitter on Wednesday:

