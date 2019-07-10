Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 18-year-old niece unharmed after horrifying sprint car crash

Karsyn Elledge, the 18-year-old niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., survived a horrifying wreck during a USAC Racing midget car event Tuesday night at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla.

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

NASCAR at Kentucky: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Quaker State 400

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elledge appeared shaken up but uninjured as she exited the car. Her mom, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted an updated on her daughter:

.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned! — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

Miller was at home watching the race on TV:

Try watching this from your couch as the mom. https://t.co/VOOa3LWZjQ — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

Elledge shared an update on Twitter on Wednesday: