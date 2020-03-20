What Is Dalata Hotel Group's (ISE:DHG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Dalata Hotel Group (ISE:DHG) shares are down a considerable 63% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 69% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Dalata Hotel Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.15 that sentiment around Dalata Hotel Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.4) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Dalata Hotel Group's P/E.

ISE:DHG Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Dalata Hotel Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Dalata Hotel Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Dalata Hotel Group saw earnings per share improve by 3.7% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 63% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Dalata Hotel Group's P/E?

Dalata Hotel Group's net debt is considerable, at 115% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Dalata Hotel Group's P/E Ratio

Dalata Hotel Group's P/E is 4.2 which is below average (9.9) in the IE market. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Dalata Hotel Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.3 back then to 4.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

