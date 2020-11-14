The Dakotas are 'as bad as it gets anywhere in the world' for COVID-19. But masks still aren't required.

South Dakota welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to a massive motorcycle rally this summer, declined to cancel the state fair and still doesn't require masks. Now its hospitals are filling up and the state's current COVID-19 death rate is among the worst in the world.

Meanwhile, as cases continue to grow at a similarly alarming rate in North Dakota, the state's governor has supported allowing health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to continue working if they don't show symptoms. It's a controversial move recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a crisis situation where hospitals are short-staffed.

The states face a predictably tragic reality that health experts tell USA TODAY could have been largely prevented with public health actions — the same rules that could still save lives in the region now.

Pandemics require people to give up some of their freedoms for the greater good, University of British Columbia psychiatry professor Steven Taylor told USA TODAY. In conservative regions like the Dakotas and elsewhere in the world, it's common to see push back like an “allergic reaction to being told what to do,” said Taylor, author of "The Psychology of Pandemics".

But months of lax regulations have contributed to a growing public health crisis in the Dakotas:

How widespread is COVID-19 across North and South Dakota?

The current rates of infection and death in South Dakota and similarly restriction-free North Dakota are what Dr. Ali Mokdad would expect to see in a war-torn nation — not here.

“How could we allow this in the United States to happen?" asked Mokdad, a professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. “This is unacceptable by any standards.”

Death rates in the past week in North and South Dakota are about the same or higher than the hardest-hit countries in the world right now — the Czech Republic, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina — according to Friday New York Times data. And there's currently nowhere in the U.S. where COVID-19 deaths are more common than in the Dakotas, according to data published by The COVID Tracking Project.

It's a situation “as bad as it gets anywhere in the world," Dr. William Haseltine told USA TODAY.

How did it get so bad?

Mokdad pointed to a number of factors that have made both North and South Dakota vulnerable to the virus' spread. He cited higher rates of preexisting conditions and economic inequality in the region, in addition to health care that lags behind the U.S. standard.

But the lack of regulation from the states' leaders is an ongoing and fixable problem, Mokdad said.

Haseltine, president of ACCESS Health International and author of My Lifelong Fight Against Disease, blamed politicians — especially South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem — for ignoring public health measures that have been successfully used to curb the spread of the virus elsewhere in the world.

Noem has cast doubt on whether wearing masks in public is effective, saying that she’ll leave it up to the people to decide. She has said the virus can’t be stopped.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, also a Republican, has pleaded with people to wear masks and praised local towns and cities that have mandated masks. But he has avoided requiring masks himself and refused to enforce limits on social gatherings and business occupancies.

Noem and Burgum have leaned on ideals of limited government instead of decisive state action.

Haseltine said that approach is like standing in the way of an ambulance — the ambulance being proven health measures like mask mandates and social gathering restrictions. Even worse, encouraging large scale-events in a pandemic as South Dakota has done is equivalent to manslaughter, Haseltine said.

Gov. Kristi Noem presents the U.S. flag before the national anthem is played at the Professional Bull Riders competition on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

