Dakota Johnson Wore a Sheer Corset Underneath Her '70s-Style Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson SXSW '70s Pantsuit

Dakota Johnson is bringing the cool back to retro with her latest look. On Friday, the actress delivered Studio 54 vibes to the red carpet in a '70s-style pantsuit with a sexy, modern-day twist that bridged together the two eras of fashion flawlessly.

While attending the SXSW premiere of her new film Cha Cha Real Smooth, Dakota paired her printed separates in a groovy print with a mesh, Gucci-monogrammed corset underneath. The abstract floral pattern of the suit and its wide, flare-leg pants with a prominent gold zipper down the front recalled the free-spirited opulence of the seventies, while the sheerness of her lingerie-inspired bodysuit (not to mention, the tiny cutout featured at the chest) were decidedly of the moment.

Johnson let the loud print of her pantsuit speak for itself and wore very minimal accessories. She pulled her long, dark hair back into a bouncy ponytail, which was complemented by her signature eyebrow-grazing fringe.

In addition to Johnson, who plays a woman named Domino, Cha Cha Real Smooth also stars Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett, and follows "a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom (Johnson) and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man," according to Just Jared.