Dakota Johnson Wore a See-Through Black Lace Corset That Caused Everyone to Stare

Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the roles she plays in movies. But she's equally famous for her continuously daring choices on the red carpet.

In September 2021, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had everyone staring at her when she attended the New York Film Festival screening of her film The Lost Daughter. For the event, Dakota decided she wanted to mix classy with a bit of rock and roll. She wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. A closer look at the top revealed a nude-colored underlay that made it appear see-through. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos.

As for the rest of her ensemble, she had on minimalistic diamond rings and a diamond necklace for her jewelry. Her hair was kept in her usual long waves the actress wore natural makeup.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

As per usual, fans of the Cha Cha Real Smooth star were enamored with the look when it circulated on Instagram. Many didn't hesitate to react in the comments.

"Stop she looks so good 😍😍," one person wrote. "OMG! ❤️🔥🔥," another added. "Gorgeous 😍," a different follower said.

This look is just another example of her ongoing love of lace and corsets, as this isn't the only time she's worn both on the red carpet. Back in May, she donned a see-through black lace jumpsuit to the 2022 Met Gala and many agreed that she put her best fashion foot forward with it. She also chose to wear a crystal corset to the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, giving folks a taste of sexy yet elegant couture.

It's really only a matter of time before we have even more to say about Dakota's wardrobe because whatever she wears next, it'll definitely be worth gushing over.

