Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely Sheer Bejeweled Dress at the Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson knows what it takes to make a grand entrance on the red carpet. Setting the fashion bar high, the actress attended the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice Film Festival, one of the most glamorous events of the year, in a Gucci gown that was just as glam.

Johnson's plunging dress was completely sheer and covered in crystals, and featured a chainmail-fringed cape that swung from the garment's structured shoulders down to the floor. Peeking out from beneath the tulle underlay embroidered with teardrop-shaped jewels were a pair of rose gold strappy sandals. Equally as stunning was her smoky eye makeup and '90s-inspired brown lipstick.

Dakota Johnson

She wore her hair down with her signature blunt bangs.

Earlier in the day, Johnson showed up at the film's photocall in all-black pantsuit, consisting of a structured Gucci blazer, a bra top, and matching trousers. She finished off the look with a simple silver necklace and stilettos.

The Lost Daughter was written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and is based off the novel by Elena Ferrante. The story follows a college professor (Olivia Colman) who confronts her past after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. The film is expected to hit theaters on December 17.