Dakota Johnson Uses Taylor Swift To Take 'Powerful' Swipe At Trump In 'SNL' Monologue

Dakota Johnson was far from “delicate” in a jab at Donald Trump during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue this weekend.

Johnson, who hosted the show once before in 2015, noted that she was also in the audience for the “SNL” 40th anniversary special that year. She turned to a picture of her among a number of stars including Sarah Palin, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

“And look who’s sitting right behind me,” said Johnson, who flipped to the photo again to show the former president seated in the crowd.

She continued prior to the picture focusing on another star in the audience.

“It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” she said as the camera focused on Swift sitting near her.

Johnson, elsewhere in her monologue, noted that she’s been doing press for her upcoming superhero film “Madame Web” and realized she’s “just not good” at talking to journalists.

“I think the big problem is I say stuff and then they write it down,” said Johnson, who remarked on not taking interviews “seriously.”

You can check out more of Johnson’s monologue, including a flashback to a ’90s red carpet appearance with her father Don Johnson, below.

