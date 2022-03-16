Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Spider-Man Spinoff "Madame Web"

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are entering the Spider-Verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is in talks to star as the titular character in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff "Madame Web," which would make her the first woman superhero to appear in Sony's Marvel universe.

On March 16, Variety announced that Sweeney has been added to the cast, although her role has not yet been revealed. Sweeney is best known for playing Cassie on HBO's "Euphoria" and Olivia on "The White Lotus."

While no other details regarding the movie's plot have been revealed at the time, Madame Web appears in the comics as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis who is connected to a life-support system that resembles a web. Due to her medical condition, she never actively fights any villains. It's unclear if this will change for Johnson's character.

The Sony movie will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the screenplay. A release date has yet to be announced.