Dakota Johnson's Abs And Legs Looks So Toned In A Sparkly Minidress And Tights

Dakota Johnson stepped out for the Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on Tuesday in a showstopping, ab-baring sparkly minidress and patterned tights.

She shared a cozy red carpet moment with Gwyenth Paltrow, who used to be married to Chris Martin. (Dakota and Chris have been dating for four years, ICYMI.)

Dakota works with celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson, who helps her focus on her “Triple A” (abs, arms, and ass).

Dakota Johnson stepped out for the Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on Tuesday and her stomach-baring ‘fit has me Google-ing ab circuits.

Dakota, 32, showed her love for the Italian fashion house, posing in Gucci from head to toe—an ab-baring black sparkly sequin embroidered minidress, patterned tights, and a velvet clutch with the signature GG closure. I love a supportive queen!

The fashion show, which took place on Hollywood Boulevard and drew all sorts of stars, from Billie Eilish to Gwyenth Paltrow, and was directed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Here's a closer look at her fit:

Photo credit: Donato Sardella - Getty Images

Dakota and Gwyenth had a cozy moment on the red carpet, per a video from Variety. ICYMI, Gwyenth was married to Dakota's boyfriend, Chris Martin for four years. But seems like they all get along just fine!



Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson pose together at the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/mZaekhxowW — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021

The 50 Shades of Grey star was looking particularly fit at this event, with her abs and legs out to play. We know Dakota takes her fitness seriously, especially as she prepared for the Fifty Shades movies. Her trainer Ramona Braganza led her through five workouts a week, she told Cosmopolitan .



"Although we worked on building out her shoulders, keeping her butt, and toning her abs and arms, the main goal was to get her moving 30 minutes a day.”

Dakota also worked with famed trainer Gunnar Peterson, perhaps best known for his work with certain Calabasas sisters, according to Vogue . He helps her focus on her “Triple A” (abs, arms, and ass).

To maintain her cut physique, Dakota did some exercises which honestly overwhelmed me just reading them.

Like this torturous sounding, though I’m sure helpful, push-up tri-fector where Dakota did push-ups with a towel or glider under each foot. She started with a push-up, and then slid her knees toward her shoulders, shooting them back out again immediately. To finish up, she did three mountain climbers, three more pull-ins, and then slid her legs open and closed at the end.

I mean what!!! I’d be flat on my stomach in no time—get it, girl.

