Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of The Social Network

Dakota Johnson has claimed that Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on the set of film The Social Network, and the whole moment sounds very awkward.

This isn't the first we've heard of celebs ignoring each other in the movie world, with Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealing that he refused to speak to co-star Kirsten Dunst while shooting their Netflix film The Power of The Dog.

While the Benedict/Kirsten exchange turned out to be an in-depth exercise in method acting, it turns out that wasn't exactly the case for Jesse and Dakota. Erm, slightly more awkward, then.

Dakota opened up about working on 2010 film The Social Network with her co-star in the movie, Andrew Garfield, during the pair's (very chaotic) reunion interview for Vanity Fair.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline, Mike Marsland/WireImage - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline, Mike Marsland/WireImage - Getty Images

The actress played a small part in the movie, starring as Stanford University student Amelia Ritter, the love interest of Napster co-founder Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake), while Andrew Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Jesse Eisenberg, of course, starred in the lead role as Mark Zuckerberg.

Describing the awkward moment with Jesse, Dakota told Andrew, "I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions."

She went on, "You were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me."

Andrew then responded, saying, "Oh boy, I don’t know. I feel like I need to defend him [Jesse] in some way. There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment."

Photo credit: youtube/vanity fair
Photo credit: youtube/vanity fair

The Spider-Man actor continued, adding that Jesse "was probably overwhelmed by…", with Dakota jokingly chiming in, "By beauty!"

The pair discussed more of their experience shooting the film, with Dakota telling Andrew, "You and Jesse were so busy on that movie. I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching."

Andrew went on to share his initial thoughts about Dakota when they met on set, recalling, "I remember seeing you at the afterparty, and you were just so lovely and energetic and excited to connect. I felt the same way."

Aw, you guys.

Watch Vanity Fair's 'REUNITED' interview with Dakota and Andrew here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

