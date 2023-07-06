Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette

This is how to wear all-black in a heatwave.

Getty

Dakota Johnson is a wear all-black, all-year-round kind of girl — and while sporting the dark hue head-to-toe in the summertime might seem like a bad idea (it attracts the heat, after all), the actress found a way to incorporate black into her wardrobe even on the hottest days of year.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Johnson stepped out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Martini in Milan, and for the festive occasion, she pulled out an elegant yet sexy little black dress in a summer-appropriate silhouette. Her LBD was from Versace's fall-winter 2023 collection, and featured a strapless neckline with slits on each side of the bodice and a belt wrapped across the top of her bust. She accessorized with black pointed-toe slingback pumps, as well as a pavé diamond bracelet and matching earrings by Bulgari.



Getty

Her glam for the evening embraced la dolce vita, and consisted of voluminous va-va-voom waves that were accented by her signature fringe, dark smoky eye makeup, and sun-kissed, glowing skin.



Related: Dakota Johnson's Version of Business Casual Included Gucci Trousers

Missing from the event was Dakota's longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, however, the two were recently spotted being cute together at the singer's Coldplay concert in Naples, Italy last month. In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, Dakota was seen standing at the top of the sound deck, blowing a kiss to Martin, as he serenaded her during the show. Martin reacted with a huge smile on his face, before returning back on stage to finish his performance.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.